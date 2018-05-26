Pirelli predict one-stop race despite degradation

Pirelli are expecting this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will be the usual “one-stop race” despite the degradation of the hypersoft tyres.

Pirelli’s pink tyres made their competitive debut in Monte Carlo on Thursday with Daniel Ricciardo’s 1:11.841 a new lap record.

The Aussie topped a Red Bull 1-2 with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel third quickest but half a second down on his former team-mate.

The other notable fact from practice was the degradation of the hypersofts with all the teams, expect perhaps Red Bull, struggling with tyre wear.

Despite that, Pirelli reckon Formula 1 is on course for a one-stop race.

“We’ve seen a lot more degradation on the softest compound here than we have in previous years, exactly as expected,” said Pirelli’s motorsport manager Mario Isola.

“We also saw some front-left graining, especially in the morning, which is also normal in Monaco.

“While the extra pace this year was clear with the track record broken, a one-stop race on Sunday is still the most likely option due to the huge importance of track position at this race.

“Although Red Bull has been very strong, again we’ve seen the top teams very closely matched.”