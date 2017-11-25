Podium ‘certainly’ within Ricciardo’s reach

Daniel Ricciardo is feeling confident about ending the season with a podium finish after getting the jump on Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen in qualifying at Yas Marina.

The Aussie confessed he had a bit of stinker at the start of Q3, but recovered well and rose from P6 to P4 to split the two Ferrari drivers.

“We were there but not as quick as we thought we could be,” Ricciardo said in the paddock.

“Q3 run one was a pretty bad lap and I felt we understood why and we put a good one together in the last run and was good, jumped a Ferrari.

“Second row is close enough to fight tomorrow.”

Ricciardo is well aware that Ferrari and Mercedes still possess the pace on the long runs, but feels the Red Bull will come alive again in the race.

He added: “The podium is certainly an opportunity. We’re close and all I need is a good start and then we’re there.

“We were still a few tenths off Ferrari and Mercedes yesterday but a few changes overnight and I think the car will come to us.

“It hasn’t been the perfect year of Saturdays so it was nice to finish the season with a good lap.”