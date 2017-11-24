Practice: Toro Rosso, Haas, Sauber

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly: "Overall, it's been a positive and productive day. We managed to have two trouble-free practice sessions and did plenty of laps, which meant we were able to complete the program as we wanted, which is great. During this afternoon's FP2, I felt good on the supersofts, but then on the ultra we didn't manage to improve, which means we need to work on the tyres and try and improve this. Having said that, there are also many positive aspects to take from today so, all in all, a good start to the weekend and hopefully we can make a step forward tomorrow for qualifying."

Brendon Hartley: "Nice to be back driving the Toro Rosso car after a couple of weeks' off F1 duty, changing cars once again in between F1 race weekends… It's been a busy few weeks for me and I'm really enjoying it! It took me a little while to get back up to speed today, but we're working hard and I'm optimistic for tomorrow – we will keep pushing!"

Haas

Kevin Magnussen: “It was a decent session with plenty of laps. We do still have a few things we need to work on overnight so we’re better prepared for tomorrow. Hopefully, we can find some more pace and get a better result in our qualifying run."

Romain Grosjean: “The morning was good, the afternoon wasn’t. We struggled to get everything to work when night fell. We then had an electrical issue which stopped our day. That clearly wasn’t ideal as FP2 is the only representative session for qualifying and the race. We’re going to put everything we can together to find a solution for tomorrow."

Sauber

Pascal Wehrlein: “Today’s practice session were decent. Generally, I was able to run a good number of laps, which is positive. The second free practice session was more relevant with regard to qualifying and the race, as the track conditions will be similar tomorrow and on Sunday. All in all, it was a productive day. We collected a lot of data, which we will analyse in order to make improvements for the rest of the weekend.”

Marcus Ericsson: “It was quite a productive day. We completed a good number of laps with different amounts of fuel and on different tyre compounds, so we were able to collect a lot of interesting data. FP1 was not great for me, and I was struggling with the feel of the car. For FP2, we made some changes and the car felt a lot better. That progess is quite promising for the rest of the weekend, and we will build on that.”