Precautionary engine change for Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen will run a new engine for the remainder of the Spanish GP weekend after Ferrari made a “precautionary” change following FP2.

The Finn’s run in second practice ended in a puff of smoke with just 16 laps on the board.

Although he was able to nurse the car back to the pits, that is where his practice ended.

“I didn’t feel anything,” he told reporters after FP2.

“I don’t know [if any of the engine is salvageable].”

Ferrari have decided that it isn’t, at least for now, and have fitted Raikkonen’s SF71H with a new engine for the remainder of the weekend.

The Scuderia have billed it as a “precautionary” change and it is one that won’t come with penalties as it is the Finn’s first of the season.