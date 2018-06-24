Provisional grid for the French GP

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s French GP from pole position, headlining a Mercedes 1-2, while Brendon Hartley has fallen to the back of the grid.

Hamilton set the pace in qualifying, clocking 1:30.029 to edge his team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.118s.

The duo topped Saturday’s timesheet ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen as they put Mercedes’ updated engine to good use.

Meanwhile at the very back of the grid is Toro Rosso’s Hartley.

Engine troubles for the New Zealander in Friday’s second practice meant Honda changed all six elements of the power unit.

As such he racked up a penalty in excess of 30 grid places and falls from P17 to P20.

The provisional grid

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.029

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.118s

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.371s

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.676s

5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.866s

6 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1.028s

7 Carlos Sainz Renault 2.097s

8 Charles Leclerc Sauber 2.606s

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.901s

10 Romain Grosjean Haas no time set

11 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:32.075

12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.115

13 Sergio Perez Force India 1:32.454

14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:32.460

15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:32.820

16 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:32.976

17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.162

18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:33.636

19 Lance Stroll Williams 1:33.729

20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:33.025 *

* Hartley starts from back of grid due to multiple replacement power unit elements.