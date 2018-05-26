Qualy: Tale of two Bulls as Ricciardo takes pole

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Monaco Grand Prix from the highly coveted pole position while his team-mate Max Verstappen is firmly planted on the other end of the grid.

The Aussie prepared for Saturday’s qualifying on the streets of Monte Carlo knowing that he had just one true opponent, his team-mate.

However, Verstappen’s crash in final practice meant despite Red Bull’s best efforts he did not take part in qualifying.

The team had just about rebuilt his RB14 only to discover that the gearbox had been damaged and needed to be replaced.

That left it to Ricciardo to fly the Red Bull flag, and fly it he did.

He was quickest in Q1 and again in Q2 before laying down a blisteringly quick 1:10.810 as he dealt the first blow in Q3.

He was almost half a second up on Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel a further 0.002s down and Kimi Raikkonen 0.003s slower than his team-mate.

A second run saw Vettel move up to second place, 0.229s off the pace, while Hamilton improved his time but had to settle for third place.

It was, however, Ricciardo and his record-breaking 1:10.810 that claimed pole position.

Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes’ Finnish driver is under investigation for impeding his compatriot in the opening qualifying segment.

Esteban Ocon was sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz while Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly completed the top ten.

Charles Leclerc progressed to Q2 for the third race in succession as he qualified his Sauber in 14th place for his home grand prix.

Meanwhile Romain Grosjean qualified P15 but will drop three places on the grid after incurring a grid penalty for his antics on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Grosjean: “ohhhhhh fudge, f***!” Was there any need of saying fudge if you’re gonna swear anyway? 😅 #F1 — Aaron Gillard 🏁 (@AaronGillard_17) May 26, 2018

Times

1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:10.810

2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.229s

3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.422s

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.456s

5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.631s

6 Esteban Ocon Force India 1.251s

7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.300s

8 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.320s

9 Sergio Perez Force India 1.344s

10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1.411s

11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:12.411

12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:12.440

13 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:12.521

14 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:12.714

15 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:12.728

16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:13.179

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:13.265

18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:13.323

19 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13.393

20 Max Verstappen Red Bull no time