Qualy: Force India, Renault, Williams, STR

Sergio Perez was outclassed by Esteban Ocon on home soil, while both Toro Rosso cars have been struck by engine issues.

Force India

Esteban Ocon: "It was an awesome qualifying session. I'm really happy. The car was not so easy to drive yesterday, but the team did an amazing job overnight to find some more performance. Everybody at the track and back at the factory worked hard to make some improvements and I could really feel the difference today. They gave me a really strong car and during the session the pace just got better and better. I actually made a small mistake on my final lap in Q3 so maybe I could have been even faster and ahead of Raikkonen. Even so, I'm really pleased with this result and excited for the race. We have strong race pace, good top speed and the potential is there for a very strong result."

Sergio Perez: "Today hasn't gone as I was hoping and that's very disappointing. We have been very competitive all weekend, but we couldn't achieve the result we wanted at the most important moment. I was quite satisfied in Q1 and our pace showed a lot of promise, but as the conditions changed we weren't able to respond. We changed our tyre warm-up routine and I lost all my feeling with the car. Getting the tyres in the right window was difficult and I was unhappy with the balance: it's something we will need to analyse tonight. Tomorrow's race will be challenging, but our car has very good pace. I want to give my fans something to celebrate: all weekend I have received an incredible amount of support and today they deserved a lot more. I was happy to be able to speak to all of them at the start of the session and I hope we can give them a better result tomorrow."

Renault

Nico Hulkenberg: "It was a good qualifying, I got a really good lap at the end of Q3 so I'm very happy and satisfied about that. It's going to be a tight battle tomorrow but we are going to push hard and do our best."

Carlos Sainz: "This is a good day for myself and for the team, we continue our progress since Austin, I am very pleased. Qualifying was tricky but we advanced a lot since yesterday and I was feeling a lot more confident with the car today. We are aiming to have a good race tomorrow."

Williams

Felipe Massa: "I did the best lap I could in the car. It was almost a perfect lap. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get to Q3. I was happy with my lap. Maybe 11th is better than 10th with the clean side of the track and new tyres. Let's concentrate on the race tomorrow and see what we can get. We are in the fight and that's the most important thing."

Lance Stroll: "It wasn't a perfect job. Q1 was okay, and then in Q2 the first run was good at the start of the lap but then there were the yellows. Then, on the next run I just couldn't get the tyres ready and I made many mistakes and didn't really set a lap time. I got in a lap at the end, but I think it would have been very difficult to get into Q3. We are starting 12th, it is a long race tomorrow, we are in the middle and I think we can score points. We just have to sort out a few things and have a good race. It will be tough for everyone with the altitude."

Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley: "Today was a little bit frustrating! I'm a bit disappointed as I didn't get to put everything on the line and I think we had a chance to be fairly up the pack; to be ahead of the Williams was definitely on the cards today. Braking into Turn 1 in Q2 I felt like it was spot on and I was pumped up for the lap, when the engine went bang… I don't know what happened! My confidence has been building all the time, lap after lap, and I was really looking forward to Q2 to really give it a crack. I'm feeling better and better in the car and, if Austin was a tough ask, I've come here a lot more prepared… that's for sure. Mexico's a track I really enjoy and I will give it all tomorrow to have the best possible race!"

Pierre Gasly: "I've spent way too much time with the engineers on the pit wall this weekend! There is nothing we can do really. We changed the engine last night after the issue in FP2, then again after FP3 and we didn't have the time to do qualifying. It's a new track for me and I would have really liked to have pushed and to see how it drives because I've never driven with the ultra-softs. It's been a really strange weekend. It's really tough because the only thing I want is to drive and do laps with the car to get used to it, get more comfortable and learn the track as well. For sure we don't feel really prepared, the first time I'll be pushing on track will be lap one tomorrow! But that's how it is and I'm not going to change the approach, I'll keep working with the guys tonight and tomorrow to be ready for the race."