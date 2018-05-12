Qualy quotes: Force India, Sauber, Williams

The misery continues for Williams with both cars knocked out in Q1 again.

Force India





Esteban Ocon: “I am a bit disappointed about our end result because we didn’t really have the pace we expected. I was happy with how the car was set up and we can see the updates we brought here are working, but we need a little bit more to close the gap with the front of the pack. I am still feeling positive for tomorrow. We are not too far away from the top ten and our race pace is not bad. We need a good start and then we’ll see what we can do. Last year I gained five places from start to finish and I’d be happy to do the same this year.”

Sergio Perez: “It was a disappointing qualifying session. Q1 was okay and the car and tyres were working well, but in Q2 we lost so much performance. It’s really odd because we used the same strategy as we did in Q1, but the tyres behaved totally differently. We could not switch them on and the car was sliding around, which is why my lap was four tenths slower than Q1. I still hope we can fight back tomorrow and come away with some points.”

Sauber

Charles Leclerc: “It was a positive day for us, having extracted a stronger performance here in Barcelona than we had expected. We made some good steps forward during FP3. I did my best to put everything we have learned this weekend together, and completed a good lap during Q1. It feels amazing to have made it into Q2 for the second time in a row, especially considering that we did not arrive with high expectations on this type of track layout. I am very pleased about the progress we have made. Now we must focus on the race and make the most out of it tomorrow. Hopefully, we will take some positive results home.”

Marcus Ericsson: “It was a disappointing qualifying for me. I was struggling with the balance and the car didn’t feel so good. It is a shame to finish qualifying in Q1, as we have been quite competitive this weekend. At the same time, that is a positive, and we should be able to recover some positions during tomorrow’s race. Let’s see what is possible tomorrow.”



Williams

Sergey Sirotkin: “It’s been a tough weekend. We know it’s not the best track for us, and it doesn’t hide our weaknesses, but it’s definitely more difficult than we expected. Missing FP1 made it more complicated for me and our three-place grid penalty doesn’t help, but it won’t make a big difference for us. We have been doing quite a good job to recover the situation since Bahrain, and we have made some improvements. Today is not our day, nor is it our weekend, but I don’t want to be too negative. I don’t want to break the positive trend in the team just because of one weekend. It’s tough but what can we do. Believe me, everyone is working and applying the maximum pressure. It is how it is, we are going flat out to improve things.”



Lance Stroll: “I was on a much better lap, but I just lost it going for every little bit right at the end. I am not going to beat myself up when I know this is realistically where we are today. I was on an okay lap but nothing to get out of Q1, which was expected all weekend. We saw an improvement in Baku, but this weekend we are right back to where we were. I think it is something we just need to keep chipping away at, so hopefully we will get there sooner rather than later. The circuit here for sure doesn’t suit our car.”