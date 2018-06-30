Qualy quotes: Haas, Renault, Force India, Toro Rosso

Haas qualified P6 and P8, while both Renaults made the top 10. Force India and Toro Rosso came next, but also both lost one car after Q1 as well.

Haas

Romain Grosjean: “It was a really good qualifying. We produced some good setup work on the car and we’ve built our pace through the weekend. I’m very happy we could get into Q3 using only one set (of tires) in Q2. It meant we could have more fun and play around in Q3. I was happy with the car. It all went very well, and the balance was great. I was hoping we’d stay in P4. I was thinking, ‘Come on, that can stay there.’ The truth is that other teams are faster, but I’m very proud to be in between the two Red Bulls, and I’m happy that Kevin is P8. We’ve got both cars in the top-10 for the race tomorrow and, hopefully, we get some points.”

Kevin Magnussen: “I think the team did a really good job today with the car being so good. Romain did a really good lap, and we’ve been quick all day. I think P6 and P8 are pretty good starting positions for tomorrow. We’ll see how Sunday goes. Our pace yesterday in FP2 on the long runs was pretty good. We’ll take what we can get, but we need to get those points. We’re going to keep our feet on the ground and see what we can get tomorrow.”



Renault

Carlos Sainz: “Today we managed to overcome our main limitations from yesterday and the car felt better. We had a strong qualifying and I’m happy to be P9 in the end, it was the best result possible today. We’ll be aiming to go forwards at the start tomorrow and hopefully we’ll have extra race pace to fight for good points. Overtaking is always difficult here, but there are three DRS zones, so let’s see what that brings.”

Nico Hulkenberg: “We did well to get into the top ten today. I’m not so happy with qualifying, so I’m hoping for better in the race tomorrow. It’s a short track here, and if you don’t have a good balance with the car it’s difficult to extract all the pace over one lap. We’ll be aiming to look after the tyres tomorrow, as 71 laps is going to be pretty gruelling with so many corners. There’s a lot of energy going through the rubber, so we need to be smart during the race.”

Force India

Esteban Ocon: “A place in Q3 was just out of reach today. We were missing a tenth or two to make the difference because the middle of the grid is very close. It’s not been the easiest weekend and we have struggled to find the pace, especially over a single lap. I think the developments we have coming for the future races will give us the boost we need. The positive thing about P11 is that we have a free choice of tyres tomorrow and can start the race on new tyres. For tomorrow I’m only looking forward and aiming for points.”

Sergio Perez: “I am disappointed to go out of qualifying so early today. It was definitely not the result we were expecting. We were close to making Q2 but in the end we fell just short. I found so much traffic in the last sector of my final and the time I lost kept me out of Q2. We didn’t maximise our performance and paid the price for it. With these small margins, we had to be perfect to progress and that wasn’t the case today. I feel we made some good steps forward with the car this weekend, even though we weren’t able to show it today, and we will give everything to try and recover some points tomorrow.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly: “It was a good day, we looked more competitive than we did last week in Paul Ricard, which is positive. We still need to work a bit harder and find more performance to fight with the guys in Q3, but I’m happy with the lap I did and I think we maximised the package we had. The car felt good, I think in terms of chassis things are looking quite positive, but we know with the straight line speed we are still a bit behind Mercedes and Ferrari, so overall we made a good step but there’s still work to be done. However, P12 is not a bad place to start the race tomorrow because we will have the freedom to choose the tyres.”

Brendon Hartley: “Not a good qualifying, I was out of Q1 and three-tenths of a second off my team-mate. It hasn’t really been a clean weekend, I had some of the new aero updates yesterday which didn’t go 100% to plan, but THEN I think we got on top of it today. I damaged my front wing in FP3 which meant I ran the old wing in Qualifying. It was a decision made right before the session because of lack of spare parts, so I ran a bit of a hybrid between specs, of course it was not ideal but today Pierre did a better job and the new front wing would not have given me 3 tenths but may have helped to squeeze through to Q2. My last lap wasn’t particularly clean and I got too close to the car in front trying to get a slipstream. The midfield is very tight and 1 tenth faster would have got me through to Q2. I am disappointed with P19 but will fight in tomorrow.”