Raikkonen cuts lonely figure after podium finish

Kimi Raikkonen has said there was “nothing to do” other than to coast home in third after recovering from a “disaster start” in Mexico.

The Finn fell from his P5 start on the grid but got the jump on Esteban Ocon in the pit lane under the Virtual Safety Car period to record back-to-back podiums.

“The initial start wasn’t too bad. I got alongside Bottas, I think, but then everyone behind me had a good tow and came past me,” Raikkonen explained.

“It was a disaster but we had some patience and enough speed to improve. Once those in front of me stopped for tyres I could push, so we recovered well.”

“I don’t know really, I don’t know what to say because I spent most of the race on my own. In the beginning I was stuck behind the Force India and I couldn’t get past.

“Once he stopped I had decent speed, but I was far behind the others and it wasn’t the nicest feeling. I don’t know, I was on my own, and at that point there was nothing to do, the guys in front of me were so far and behind there was nobody.

“I have to say it was not too bad. But I kind of expected to be this way after yesterday; I think the biggest issue was the first lap.”

Asked for his reaction on Lewis Hamilton’s fourth title win, Raikkonen added: “It’s great for Lewis, it’s a lot of wins, a lot of championships.

“What can I say? We can be happy for him, but inside… I don’t know.”