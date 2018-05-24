Raikkonen: ‘Difficult to have clear picture’

Kimi Raikkonen was happy to just “stay out of trouble” during the first two practice sessions and feels there is no “clear picture” yet for Sunday.

Red Bull have come flying out of the traps in Monte Carlo, with Daniel Ricciardo topping both practice sessions.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was half a second back in P3 at the end of FP2, while Raikkonen, who experienced more of his fair share of traffic problems, was a couple of tenths further back in P5.

“This first day was not too bad, a pretty normal Thursday,” Raikkonen said.

“The feeling with the car was not too bad, but this track is always quite tricky to start with, and we were trying many different things.

“The drive around the circuit is a bit more complicated than in other places; it’s easier to end up making a big mistake, while in a normal place you would just end in a run-off area.

“You need to be more careful and start pushing when you feel that everything is all right.

“For sure there are things to improve, but we were able to do what was planned and managed to stay out of trouble.

“It’s difficult to have a clear picture; in many practice sessions we have seen some cars being very fast on Friday and then in qualifying it’s a different case.

“Let’s wait and see what happens on Saturday.”