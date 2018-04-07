Raikkonen: For sure not ideal

Missing out pole position by a tenth of a second, Kimi Raikkonen says his qualifying result in Bahrain was “far from ideal.”

The Ferrari driver was in provisional pole after the first run in Q3, up on his team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

However, traffic for Raikkonen meant Vettel was able to pip him to P1 by 0.143s.

But while the Finn wasn’t happy with the result, he concedes that it is Sunday’s grand prix where position really matters.

“For sure not ideal,” he said.

“Far from ideal in the last run with the traffic but you know, what can you do.

“We’re on Saturday and tomorrow is the main thing, the time when we get the points or we don’t get the points.

“We will see what we can do.”