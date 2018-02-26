Raikkonen ‘happy’ with SF71H’s Halo

Ahead of its first official test, Kimi Raikkonen has declared that he is “happy” with how Halo has been integrated into the 2018 Ferrari.

This week the 2007 World Champion will turn his first laps in anger in the new car as testing gets underway at the Circuit de Catalunya on Monday.

The test will also mark the first time that all the Formula 1 cars are equipped with Halo.

And while some still aren’t happy that the cockpit protection device is even in Formula 1, never mind the look of it, Raikkonen says he is “happy” about it.

“The Halo, it looks so different,” said the Finn. “But to be honest we tried it last year a few times and it wasn’t a big difference really.

“You get used to it and you don’t really notice it.

“With this car, it is designed into it so it should be better and less visible when we are driving.

“It looks a bit different, but with all the new rule changes the cars look different, but then you get used to it quickly.

“It is what it is and it’s a safety thing so I’m happy to take it.”