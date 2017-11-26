Raikkonen: My race ‘nothing to do with racing’

Kimi Raikkonen has said he was forced to save fuel from the outset and throughout the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he limped home a distant P4 in the season finale.

The Finn was another driver to have a very uneventful evening at the Yas Marina circuit, but Daniel Ricciardo's retirement meant that Raikkonen finished fourth in the World Championship, leapfrogging the Aussie by five points.

"To be honest, the whole race was pretty much fuel-saving, trying to hold the guy behind and save enough fuel to be legal at the end," Raikkonen said in the paddock.

"Nothing to do with racing, really. Unfortunately that's the rules. Some circuits it's like this, and it's not really fun.

"We had a decent car, but when it's like this there's nothing to do with the car.

"Rules are rules, it just doesn't feel like racing really, we're just trying to use the amount of fuel we are allowed, and cruise every lap."