Raikkonen: Qualifying ‘wasn’t good enough’

Kimi Raikkonen bemoaned missing out on pole for a second straight race weekend but is happy with Ferrari's work so far this season.

Raikkonen was on provisional pole position in China, just like Bahrain last weekend, but left the door very slightly ajar for Sebastian Vettel to steal top spot from him by a mere 0.087 seconds.

"It was OK but not good enough," Raikkonen said. "It's not exactly what I wanted. We go tomorrow and see what we can do.

"We will try to improve. We need to stay out of any issues and see what it brings.

"But we have been learning more about the car and getting more out of it.

"This track is slightly different than the others [so far], but if the car works somewhere then it should work everywhere.

"We have been consistent and been happy with things. Still bits to improve here and there but we're good here, for sure."