Raikkonen reflects on ‘pretty poor’ qualy

Kimi Raikkonen has admitted he had a "pretty poor" qualifying in Mexico City and that his mistakes were because of a lack of grip.

The Finn will line up on third row in P5 after finishing seven tenths down on his team-mate and pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel, who overcame a strong challenge from Max Verstappen in a thrilling qualifying session.

"It was pretty poor," said Raikkonen. "I struggled to put any decent laps together.

"I just tried to put one lap together in the end, but it was not easy.

"Obviously it was very difficult to put any decent laps together, made a mistake here, a mistake there and was lacking grip.

"In the end I tried to put one lap together to get somewhere and that’s it.

"The race should be OK, but on one lap I struggled for grip, so we’ll see."