‘Red Bull can win again this season’

Red Bull could add to their growing tally of race wins before this season is over; that’s according to Christian Horner.

Although Red Bull claimed just one win in the opening half of this year’s championship after a slow start to the season, they’ve added two in the last four races.

While Daniel Ricciardo won in Baku, his team-mate Max Verstappen was victorious in Malaysia and Mexico.

Horner reckons they can add more in the final two races.

Asked by Autosport whether more wins could be on the cards, the team boss replied: “Yes. Subject to penalties.

“The last four races we have had the quickest car on a Sunday.

“Hopefully Brazil can be a good track for us and why not Abu Dhabi?

“It would be great to finish the season with at least one more victory.”