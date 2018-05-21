Red Bull celebrate 250th race at Monaco

Red Bull will hoping to mark their 250th race in Formula 1 with victory at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

Since joining the grid in 2005, Red Bull have four Drivers’ Championships and four Constructors’ title in their trophy cabinet after dominating with Sebastian Vettel at the start of the decade.

Team principal Christian Horner, and current driver Daniel Ricciardo, have spoken to Mobil 1 The Grid about reaching the landmark appearance.

“It’s incredible that Monaco will be our 250th Grand Prix,” Horner said.

“To think in that time we have won 56 races, we’ve achieved 149 podiums so far, and it’s all gone by in such a flash that I’m looking forward to the next 250.”

There is a real sense of optimism for Red Bull heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, with the narrow street circuit and lack of high-speed straights expected to play right into their favour.

“Monaco doesn’t have any long straights, so I think it should be a good circuit for us,” Max Verstappen said.

“The track is of course very challenging but I will enjoy it even more knowing that we have a chance of a good result.”

Check out the full video here: