Red Bull duo promise to leave ‘few millimetres’

Given the go-ahead to race by Red Bull, Max Verstappen says the team-mates will give one another a “few millimetres more margin” when racing.

Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were lambasted by their team last time out in Baku when they crashed while fighting over fourth place.

Red Bull refused to apportion blame, instead making both drivers apologise to the entire Milton Keynes’ headquarters.

But while Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have ruled out imposing team orders, they have warned their drivers to stay away from one another.

Verstappen is happy with the call and the lack of team orders.

“That’s not how Red Bull is — and that’s why I like the team,” said the Dutchman.

“We will race but with a little more margin — so I guess with a few millimetres more margin!”

As for Ricciardo, the Aussie said: “The first thing I said afterwards was that I still want to race.

“So we’re still going to race, but cleaner, with more respect — all that.”