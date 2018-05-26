Red Bull, Merc satisfied with Ferrari scrutiny

Red Bull and Mercedes are confident the FIA will come down hard on Ferrari if they are found to be using their ERS illegally.

Thursday’s practice in Monaco saw the Scuderia run an extra sensor and special software as the FIA investigated claims they are using their energy recovery system in an illegal manner.

The allegations claim that the team’s unique battery layout allows Ferrari to bypass the FIA sensor to exceed the 120kW limit that can be deployed by the MGU-K.

Red Bull, though, are confident the FIA’s measures in Monaco will put the matter to rest.

“We’re not an engine supplier, so maybe Toto [Wolff] can answer more on the engine specifics but there have obviously been some rumors that no doubt you guys are cottoning onto as well,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“I’m sure that the FIA have all the competence to be able to able to measure, administer and look at the car that’s presented for scrutineering and during a grand prix weekend, and of course it’s the team’s obligation to ensure that that happens.”

As for Wolff, the Mercedes team boss added: “Yes, Christian is absolutely right. We have legality topics come up regularly.

“Some are more controversial but it’s the daily business of the FIA to check what the teams do. It is the obligation of the teams to comply with the regulations and this is an ongoing process.

“I have great confidence with whatever issues are coming up, be it on the engine or the chassis, the FIA has been on top of it a lot. And as far as I understand this is a process that’s taking place as we speak and we will see what the outcome is.”