Renault yet to decide who will run B-spec in Montreal

While Renault will introduce a B-spec engine at next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the French manufacturer has yet to decide which teams will run the update.

“There’s a B-spec engine for Canada and we’re looking forward to that, as it should bring a bit more performance,” revealed Renault’s technical director Nick Chester.

There is a great deal riding on this upgrade, not only for this season but also the next.

Red Bull have already stated that they will decide their 2019 engine supplier based on the upgrades that Renault and Honda bring to the track in Montreal.

However, it is not yet known if Red Bull will actually run the power unit next weekend.

Both Monaco GP winner Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne are already on the penalty bubble this season after earlier engine issues.

While Ricciardo is one more change away from the limit on engines, turbochargers and MGU-Hs, he has already used the permitted two MGU-Ks, control electronics and the energy stores.

As such Renault Sport F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul says it is yet to decide who among its works drivers and customer teams gets the new unit.

“We have a new spec engine,” he told Motorsport.com.

“We have yet to confirm the introduction, because the mileage is not the same across all cars, so we will see where and when exactly we will introduce that new spec.

“I think we have six engines available, subject to the last event on procurement in the supply chain.

“That’s the plan, but not sure it’s actually the best to introduce it in all six cars, in particular Red Bull.

“We need to look into that. We always work in partnership with teams, trying to do the best for the overall season result.”