Revised Abu Dhabi GP grid

Brendon Hartley stands alone as the only driver penalised on the Abu Dhabi grid, his fourth penalty in as many races.

The Toro Rosso driver will start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP from the very back of the grid as he has a 10-place penalty for an MGU-H change.

However, as his qualified P20, slowest of all, his penalty did not impact the grid.

Grid

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

5 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull

7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport

8 Sergio Perez Force India

9 Esteban Ocon Force India

10 Felipe Massa Williams

11 Fernando Alonso McLaren

12 Carlos Sainz Renault Sport

13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

14 Kevin Magnussen Haas

15 Lance Stroll Williams

16 Romain Grosjean Haas

17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso

18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber

19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber

20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso

* 10-place engine element penalty