Revised Abu Dhabi GP grid
Brendon Hartley stands alone as the only driver penalised on the Abu Dhabi grid, his fourth penalty in as many races.
The Toro Rosso driver will start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP from the very back of the grid as he has a 10-place penalty for an MGU-H change.
However, as his qualified P20, slowest of all, his penalty did not impact the grid.
Grid
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
5 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport
8 Sergio Perez Force India
9 Esteban Ocon Force India
10 Felipe Massa Williams
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren
12 Carlos Sainz Renault Sport
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas
15 Lance Stroll Williams
16 Romain Grosjean Haas
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso
* 10-place engine element penalty