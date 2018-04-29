Revised Azerbaijan GP starting grid
Nico Hulkenberg remains the only driver carrying a grid penalty into Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP while Brendon Hartley and Romain Grosjean are racing at the stewards’ discretion.
News of Hulkenberg’s grid penalty broke in the build-up to qualifying with his Renault requiring a new gearbox after a problem late in final practice.
As such the German, who qualified P9, will start the 51-lap Baku race from 14th place on the grid.
Meanwhile Hartley and Grosjean are both racing at the discretion of the race stewards after neither set a time that was within 107% of the P1 time.
While Hartley suffered a puncture, Grosjean found himself down an escape road and unable to get his Haas into gear.
The grid
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Esteban Ocon Force India
8 Sergio Perez Force India
9 Carlos Sainz Renault
10 Lance Stroll Williams
11 Sergey Sirotkin Williams
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault *
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso **
20 Romain Grosjean Haas **
* five-place gearbox penalty
** failed to get within the 107% qualifying rule and will race at the stewards’ discretion