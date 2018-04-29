Revised Azerbaijan GP starting grid

Nico Hulkenberg remains the only driver carrying a grid penalty into Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP while Brendon Hartley and Romain Grosjean are racing at the stewards’ discretion.

News of Hulkenberg’s grid penalty broke in the build-up to qualifying with his Renault requiring a new gearbox after a problem late in final practice.

As such the German, who qualified P9, will start the 51-lap Baku race from 14th place on the grid.

Meanwhile Hartley and Grosjean are both racing at the discretion of the race stewards after neither set a time that was within 107% of the P1 time.

While Hartley suffered a puncture, Grosjean found himself down an escape road and unable to get his Haas into gear.

The grid

1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull

6 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

7 Esteban Ocon Force India

8 Sergio Perez Force India

9 Carlos Sainz Renault

10 Lance Stroll Williams

11 Sergey Sirotkin Williams

12 Fernando Alonso McLaren

13 Charles Leclerc Sauber

14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault *

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas

16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso

18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber

19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso **

20 Romain Grosjean Haas **

* five-place gearbox penalty

** failed to get within the 107% qualifying rule and will race at the stewards’ discretion