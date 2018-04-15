Revised Chinese GP grid

Despite one five-place penalty, the starting grid for Sunday’s Chinese GP looks the exact same as Saturday’s qualifying timesheet.

Sebastian Vettel will start the race in pole position ahead of Kimi Raikonen with the Mercedes drivers of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on the second.

Red Bull locked out the third ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez.

At the back of the grid are Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson.

The latter has a five-place penalty for failing to show for double waved yellows but given that he qualified P20, it makes no difference to the grid.

The provisional grid

1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:31.095

2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.182 0.087

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:31.625 0.53

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.675 0.58

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.796 0.701

6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:31.948 0.853

7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.532 1.437

8 Sergio Perez Force India 1:32.758 1.663

9 Carlos Sainz Renault 1:32.819 1.724

10 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:32.855 1.76

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32.986

12 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:33.057

13 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:33.232

14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.505

15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:33.795

16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:34.062

17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.101

18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:34.285

19 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:34.454

20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:34.914 *

* Ericsson penalised five-places for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying.