The revised Spanish Grand Prix grid

Sergey Sirotkin and Brendon Hartley make up the final row on the Spanish GP grid after a penalty for the Williams driver and a huge FP3 crash for Hartley.

Although Sirotkin got the better of Lance Stroll in qualifying at the Barcelona circuit, he will start the race behind his Williams team-mate.

Sirotkin has a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the previous race in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile Hartley will start P20 as he did not take part in qualifying.

The Toro Rosso driver thankfully walked away from what he billed as his hardest hit ever as he crashed in final practice on Saturday.

He races at the discretion of the Spanish stewards.

The grid

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.173

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.04s

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.132s

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.439s

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.643s

6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.645s

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.503s

8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.548s

9 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.617s

10 Romain Grosjean Haas 1.662s

11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.323

12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:18.463

13 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:18.696

14 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:18.910

15 Sergio Perez Force India 1:19.098

16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.923

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:19.493

18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:20.225

19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:19.695

20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso no time

* Sirotkin penalised three places for causing a collision at the previous round

** Hartley failed to meet 107% Q1 requirement – races at stewards’ discretion