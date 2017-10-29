Ricciardo and Hartley penalised for Mexican GP

Daniel Ricciardo and Brendon Hartley have added their names to the list of drivers facing power unit penalties in Mexico.

Although just three drivers, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pierre Gasly, went into qualifying with penalties, Ricciardo and Hartley joined the list overnight.

Taking a new ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H, Ricciardo is facing a 20-place grid drop.

Hartley, who ground to a halt with an engine issue in qualifying, also received new components in the form of an ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H.

Adding to the issues affecting the Renault-powered cars, Pierre Gasly’s 15-place drop is reportedly up to 20.