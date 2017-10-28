Ricciardo left ‘confused and helpless’ in P7

Daniel Ricciardo is left looking for answers after a dismal performance in qualifying led to a P7 start for the Mexican Grand Prix.

As team-mate Max Verstappen battled it out with Sebastian Vettel for pole position in Mexico City, Ricciardo was never in contention throughout qualifying session and was even pipped to the third row by Force India's Esteban Ocon.

"I was confused and didn't know what was going on in terms of grip," Ricciardo said via Sky F1.

"We didn't touch the car but everytime we left the garage just had no grip.

"Sometimes you get one set of tyres which you can't turn on but every run was the same story.

"I'm super frustrated, confused. I'm sure we'll find something but it doesn't make the session any easier. We couldn't do anything.

"This afternoon should have been a breeze to warm the tyres up and get them going so that's where it's more confusing.

"If we figure it out and get back to the car we had for the rest of the weekend then I think we can race up to a podium. I was helpless in that Qualifying."