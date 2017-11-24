Ricciardo: Middle finger was ‘heat of the moment’

Daniel Ricciardo has said that the middle finger he showed to Romain Grosjean in FP2 was just something he did in the "heat of the moment."

The Aussie, who finished the second practice session in P3 behind Sebastian Vettel and leader Lewis Hamilton, saw his first attempt at a hot lap on the ultrasofts ruined by the Haas driver who was caught idling near the start/finish straight setting up for a hot lap of his own.

Ricciardo responded by giving the Frenchman the middle finger, but Grosjean claimed on team radio that he was told too late that the Red Bull car was incoming.

As usual, Ricciardo eventually saw the funny side in the incident.

“I had a bruised finger. I had an oversteer and was just shaking it off…” Ricciardo joked. “He didn’t need to do that, it was only practice so I am not fazed by it.

“It was a heat of the moment thing, for sure, but it was frustrating. I was on a hot lap and he was on an out lap.”

Ricciardo also feels there is still work to do for Red Bull following the first day of practice and currently have no answer to Hamilton's pace out in front.

“Our short run pace looks pretty good,” he said. “Still not on Lewis’ pace, but fairly there with Ferrari. We know we will need to find a couple more tenths tomorrow.

“The long run there is a little bit more to find. A bit more work tonight, but generally not a bad day.”