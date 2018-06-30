Ricciardo ‘not impressed’ with ‘unfair’ qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo cut a frustrated figure in the paddock after qualifying P7 for the Austrian Grand Prix.

There was a lot tension at Red Bull in Q3 with the team as they debated which driver should give their team-mate a tow for their hot lap.

Red Bull urged Max Verstappen to overtake Ricciardo but he refused, saying: “No, last weekend I was in front, now he’s in front. Come on, man.”

Ricciardo slowed down in the hope that Verstappen would overtake him, but he too was complaining on team radio, saying there was “no point punching a hole in Verstappen”.

The team simply told him to “get on with it”.

But, after seeing Romain Grosjean’s Haas split the Red Bull duo on the starting grid, Ricciardo’s famous smile was nowhere to be seen back in the paddock.

“I’m not too impressed to be honest,” Ricciardo groaned.

“We had three runs and we were just punching a hole for everyone. I’m not that happy at all.

“We could have been more fair.”

Ricciardo did compliment Grosjean on his performance, though, and said was surprised by Haas’ pace.

He added: “It’s a short lap here so there is a chance for some others, everything is a bit more compressed.

“They have been strong all weekend and I think Romain did a good job.”