Ricciardo: Red Bull ‘look quick’ in Baku

Daniel Ricciardo was encouraged by what he has seen from Red Bull on the first day of practice in Baku after finishing top of the FP2 timesheet.

The man in form was quickest of all in FP2 with a 1:42.795 and displayed good pace in both qualifying and race simulation runs.

Ricciardo is taking plenty of confidence from Friday's running and is building a "special relationship" with the RB14.

"We look quick today for sure," Ricciardo said. "I think we're pretty confident.

"Qualifying, I'm not sure how much the others can go quicker, but I think even if we don't qualify on the front row, I think we'll still have a very strong race car. We're still in the group of favourites.

"With a street circuit, you need the confidence in yourself and the car. The car was well-behaved. It didn't take any confidence away from me. There was a good relationship between myself and the car today.

"We'll build on that tomorrow. It's nice to be back here and be on the pace. We'll try and keep it going for the rest of the weekend."