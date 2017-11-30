Rowland to test with Racing Engineering

Britain’s Oliver Rowland will test for Racing Engineering in Abu Dhabi this weekend with his future still undecided for 2018.

The 25-year old Yorkshireman will test the 2017 car in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with an option to race for the Spanish team next season.

Rowland who was unlucky to finish third in the Formula 2 Championship last season after being disqualified in Abu Dhabi where he won the feature race, is now looking to put a frustrating season behind him and focus on the next chapter of his career.

The F1 Renault Sport Development driver who raced for DAMS in 2017 said:

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to get some time in another car in preparation for next year. They are a great team and I’m excited to see what I can do with the car. I’m still undecided of what route to take in 2018, the realistic aim now is to be in F1 in 2019 and that’s what I will be pushing for.

“I was disappointed with my third place finish in last season’s Formula 2 Championship, I think me and the team deserved more but that’s racing.

“Part of me wants to avenge that and try and win the championship next season but I will let my team decide what is best for my future, with lots of options on the table, we are in no rush to make a decision.

“I would like to thank DAMS for all their hard work, winning in Monaco was the highlight of my career and I wish them every success in the future.”