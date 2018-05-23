Sainz expects ‘madness’ in Monaco qualifying

Carlos Sainz believes Formula 1 could be in for an hour of “madness” during qualifying for the Monaco GP thanks to Pirelli’s new hypersoft tyres.

The pink-marked tyres will make their competitive debut on the streets of Monte Carlo this weekend.

The tyres, which some of the drivers tested at the recent post-Spanish GP test, are roughly a second per lap faster than the ultrasofts.

“It is quite impressive, that tyre, I must say,” Sainz said of the hypersoft tyre.

“It gives easily a second per lap, and we’re at Barcelona where the last sector normally you arrive with the tyre quite on the limit.

“This tyre around Monaco could be something special, we will see very quick lap times if that is the case.

“I would be prepared to see lap records in Monaco again.”

Asked how he reckons qualifying will play out in Monaco, he replied: “Absolutely madness. It will be crazy.

“Last year with the new cars it was something incredible, and this year, two steps softer compound and the tyre that for me is the best tyre Pirelli has done in a lot of years, it’s going to be crazy.”