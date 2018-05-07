Sainz heads home for ‘special’ Spanish GP

Always in the points in Spain, Carlos Sainz is hoping that this year’s grand prix will yield even better results as he races at home.

Having scored in all three Spanish Grands Prix with Toro Rosso, Sainz heads home as a Renault driver for the first time – at least for a grand prix.

He spent the pre-season at the Barcelona circuit with his new team as Formula 1 once again held both pre-season outings at the Spanish track.

As such the Circuit de Catalunya is not only well known amongst the drivers, but this weekend’s grand prix also offers a first indiciation of how far the individual teams have progressed since early March.

“It’s the most special grand prix of the year for me,” Sainz said. “It feels so different to any other race.

“I’ve raced in three Spanish Grands Prix so far. Each of them have been very special and I’ve managed to get some good results here.

“I think that shows all the support I receive works. It’s like having an extra boost. With all the fans giving support, we become very strong!

“I hope I’m able to keep it this way this season and continue the good trend of results at my home race.

“It’s a track I know very well since I was young. We get to do the tests here, both in winter and after the race, so every Formula 1 driver is very familiar with the track layout.”