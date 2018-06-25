Sainz: VSC saved us a points finish

Out of power in the closing laps of the French GP, Carlos Sainz concedes the late Virtual Safety Car saved his points finish.

The Spaniard was running sixth at the Circuit Paul Ricard before reporting “no power” with five laps remaining in the 53-lap race.

Fearing his day was over, Sainz began to drop places, falling to eighth before the Virtual Safety Car was shown for Lance Stroll’s blown tyre.

The race resumed with half a lap remaining and the Renault driver still in eighth place.

Asked about the VSC, he told reporters: “I owe that… it saved us the points finish.

“It’s very difficult to digest, this P8.

“It’s a good result, but when you are the whole race running P6, easily, comfortably, then suddenly five laps to the end this happens, I feel bad for the team, and for myself.

“It’s a shame, because it was the perfect weekend. A sixth place after a perfect qualy, a perfect start, very good pace all race.

“Then finding yourself with this problem, knowing how hard it is to score points, is a shame.

“It’s a shame for the team as well because we deserved this sixth place at home.”