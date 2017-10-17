Sauber pair preview United States and Mexico races

Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein are both looking forward to the special atmospheres at the next grand prix weekends.

Marcus Ericsson: “Going to Austin is always lots of fun. It’s a great race on an interesting track. In my opinion, it is one of the best of the newer tracks on the calendar. The city of Austin has a lot to offer, which makes it even more enjoyable to be there. Straight afterwards, we are heading to Mexico City – another great race weekend. We usually have lots of support from the fans there which makes the atmosphere very special. I look forward to being back in the car and getting the maximum out of the car in both races.”

Pascal Wehrlein: “I’m looking forward to the next races. The US Grand Prix takes place close to Austin – a vibrant city with character. The track is challenging but at the same time fun to drive, especially due to the wide variety of fast and slow corners it features. There will also be events taking place around the track which will make the experience great for the fans. As for the Mexican Grand Prix, I like the atmosphere at the track as the fans are very passionate. The last sector is especially impressive, giving the feel of driving into a stadium.”