‘Significant changes’ for Haas in Canada

Haas are hoping they can bounce back in Canada with some new upgrades following their dismal showing at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The American outfit have displayed this season that they are capable of being at the front of the midfield battle with P5 and P6 finishes for Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain and Spain respectively.

But neither Magnussen nor Romain Grosjean were able to make any impression in Monte Carlo and were amongst the backmarkers all weekend.

However, team principal Guenther Steiner is hoping Montreal will be the scene where Haas can remind everyone of their progress this season.

“We’ve got quite significant changes – front wing, floor, and all the bargeboard area – we’ve made those updates,” Steiner said.

“Obviously, their aim is to go faster, to gain us speed. A lot of people brought their upgrades to Spain.

“We decided to bring them to Canada to have a little bit more time, because we’re still a small team and cannot react as quickly as the big ones.

“Sometimes just getting everything out of what you’ve got is better than to keep on upgrading.

“And sometimes with the upgrades, you need a little bit of time to make them work. Our upgrades will be coming, so we’re in a good spot.”

Magnussen was as surprised as anyone to see Haas so off the pace in Monte Carlo, but he too is confident of a resurgence in Canada.

He said: “We’re all looking forward to Canada and to putting some new parts on the car, getting back into our normal shape, and getting back in the fight for points.”