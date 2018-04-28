Signs of improvement for Williams in Baku

Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin both feel Williams are making a step forward after an encouraging performance in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Both drivers avoided Q1 and Stroll was close to reaching Q3 for the first time this season, but they settled for P11 and P12 in Saturday's session.

“I am really happy with that,” said Stroll. “We have obviously made a step forward this weekend compared to the last couple of events.

“It was such a difficult qualifying with the yellow flags in Q1 and I never did a lap until the last second on old tyres, so I was lucky to scrape through, and then happy with my lap in Q2.

“This track has a bit of everything – high speed, low speed, walls, drama – so it is a good one.

“It would be nice to see more tracks like this, as it really tightens things up a little bit and we see other cars that normally don't have any problems getting out of Q2, starting to struggle.”

Sirotkin made a good recovery after crashing into the barrier in FP1 and was quick to praise his team for the quick turnaround to get him back out on track in time for qualifying.

“We knew there was potential from the session earlier today,” said Sirotkin.

“I need to thank the team a lot as they were really flat out, doing a perfect job to make sure we got out on track. I’m very happy that I can thank them with a result like this.

“I still feel like there’s a bit more lap time. I’m not sure if it would be enough for Q3, but it would be much closer than where we are.

“We’re moving forwards, we’re making progress and doing a great job. Now we see that in the results. Thanks to everyone for this and we’ll keep improving.”

Both Stroll and Sirotkin will move up one place each as Nico Hulkenberg falls from P9 due to a gearbox penalty.