Sirotkin hopes Kubica helps find solutions

Sergey Sirotkin is hoping that Robert Kubica’s practice session in Spain will help the team find solutions for their under-performing FW41.

Kubica will take part in his first grand prix weekend since 2010 when he drives for Williams in Friday’s first practice at the Spanish GP.

The Pole, signed as Williams’ official test and reserve driver for this year’s championship, will replace Sirotkin for the session.

The Russian driver is hoping it helps the team.

“It’s good to have Robert in the car and listen to what he thinks about it,” Sirotkin said.

“Maybe something new will come up, and a wider range of feedback is always better to get information on the car.

“We will try to get the maximum from it and the best from it.”