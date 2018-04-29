Sirotkin ‘wholly to blame’, penalised for Spain

Williams rookie Sergey Sirotkin has a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish GP after stewards deemed him to be solely responsible for crashing into Sergio Perez in Baku.

Sirotkin started the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 11th place on the grid and tried to attack Perez into Turn 2.

Instead, though, he rear ended the Force India driver, pushing Perez into Esteban Ocon.

His antics weren’t over as Sirotkin found himself in the middle of a sandwich that included Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso.

That contact resulted in his retirement.

“The driver of car 35 [Sirotkin] drove into the back of car 11 [Perez],” a stewards’ statement read, adding that the Williams driver was wholly to blame for the collision.”

Sirotkin has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Spain and two penalty points on his license.