‘Small issue’ cost Max track time in Bahrain

Breaking down five minutes into Friday’s first practice in Bahrain, Max Verstappen admits losing the track time wasn’t “ideal” but he managed to recover.

The Red Bull driver’s RB14 suffered an electrical problem early in the opening practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix leaving him stuck in the pits for the remainder of the session.

Red Bull were able to fix the problem and Verstappen was back out on track for FP2, putting in 32 laps with a best time of 1:30.745.

That put him fifth overall, 0.928s slower than pace-setter Kimi Raikkonen and 0.006s up on his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

He explained: “We had a small issue this morning. These things happen so it doesn’t concern me looking ahead to the rest of the weekend.

“It was not ideal to miss so much track time, it meant that I spent the beginning of the second session searching for the balance of the car which took a while.

“For such a short time in the car I managed to find quite a good balance and the long run pace looked pretty positive.

“I was also happy with how the tyre degradation looked at the end of that session.

“Come race day it will depend a lot on strategy, you can follow at this track better than others so with the right planning and a bit of luck you can get a good result.

“I think Practice 2 is the most important as it’s the closest conditions to the race, the others are a bit warm.

“Tomorrow we need to fine tune the short run pace in order to put ourselves in contention on Sunday, I’ll try to improve the feeling and balance to put myself in the best position possible.”