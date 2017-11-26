Stroll felt ‘lost’ after three-stopper in Abu Dhabi

Lance Stroll cut a lonely figure in Abu Dhabi as he limped home in last place in the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit.

Stroll was the last to finish after needing three pit stops throughout the 55-lap race and feels his tyres were to blame for that.

“It was not a good race today,” Stroll said. “I hate to be negative, but nothing worked this weekend.”

“I just couldn’t get the tyres switched on and I was just lost out there. We weren’t in the race today.

“We had three pit stops and still it didn’t work.

“The last two weekends were ones to forget and before that, we were doing just fine. We need to understand what exactly went wrong.”

“I know it was tyre related, but we are missing a huge chunk of lap time and it is coming from somewhere because before that I was confident in the car.”

Despite an up-and-down season, Stroll has vowed to return even better next year where he will begin his second campaign in Formula 1.

He added: “Now I shall have some time off, but then get back to work and work harder than ever and come into 2018 as strong as I can possibly be and be on top of my game as much as possible.”