Stroll on crash: The car got loose on me

Lance Stroll’s home race was over almost before it began as the Canadian’s Williams got “loose” on the opening lap, sending him crashing into Brendon Hartley.

Stroll made a great start to his home grand prix, gaining positions and even sliding past the McLaren of Fernando Alonso.

Challenging Hartley through Turn 5, his Williams swooped to the left, pushing the Toro Rosso into the wall.

Hartley hit it at speed before bouncing back onto the track and collecting Stroll.

Both drivers retired from the race and were taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Stroll said: “I’m fine.

“I had a good start, gained a few positions, was side by side with Brendon going into Turn 5.

“The car got loose on me, I corrected it but there was not much room for both of us.

“When I corrected it, we touched and he went into the wall.

“It is not ideal but that is racing.”