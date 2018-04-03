The Bahrain Grand Prix timetable
The Bahrain GP, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, marks the second round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.
All times are local (Bahrain is GMT + 3)
Thursday 5 April
15:00: FIA press conference
Friday 6 April
12:30 – 13:30: Paddock Club pit lane walk
14:00 – 15:30: First free practice
16:00: FIA press conference
18:00 – 19:30: Second free practice
Saturday 7 April
12:10 – 12:30: Team pit stop practice
15:00 – 16:00: Third free practice
18:00 – 19:00: Qualifying
19:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday 8 April
16:40: Drivers’ track parade
16:55 – 17:25: Starting grid presentation
18:10 – 20:10: Bahrain GP
20:00: FIA post race press conference
Bahrain GP Info
No of Laps: 57
Race Distance: 308.238 km
Lap Record: 1:31.447 – Pedro De la Rosa (2005)
2017 Winner: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)