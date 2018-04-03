The Bahrain Grand Prix timetable

The Bahrain GP, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, marks the second round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.

All times are local (Bahrain is GMT + 3)

Thursday 5 April

15:00: FIA press conference

Friday 6 April

12:30 – 13:30: Paddock Club pit lane walk

14:00 – 15:30: First free practice

16:00: FIA press conference

18:00 – 19:30: Second free practice

Saturday 7 April

12:10 – 12:30: Team pit stop practice

15:00 – 16:00: Third free practice

18:00 – 19:00: Qualifying

19:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday 8 April

16:40: Drivers’ track parade

16:55 – 17:25: Starting grid presentation

18:10 – 20:10: Bahrain GP

20:00: FIA post race press conference

Bahrain GP Info

No of Laps: 57

Race Distance: 308.238 km

Lap Record: 1:31.447 – Pedro De la Rosa (2005)

2017 Winner: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)