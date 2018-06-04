The Canadian Grand Prix timetable

The Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, marks the seventh round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.

All times are local (Montreal is GMT -4)

Thursday June 7

09:30 – 11:00: F1 drivers’ autograph session

11:00: FIA press conference

Friday June 8

10:00 – 11:30: First free practice

12:00: FIA press conference

14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice

Saturday June 9

8:00 – 8:45: Pit stop practice

11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice

14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying

15:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday June 10

12:40: Formula One drivers’ parade

12:55 – 13:25: Starting grid presentation

13:56: National anthem

14:10 – 16:10: Canadian GP

16:10: FIA post race press conference

Canadian GP Info

No of Laps: 70

Race Distance: 305.27km

Lap Record: 1:13.622 – R Barrichello (2002)

2017 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)