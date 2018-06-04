The Canadian Grand Prix timetable
The Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, marks the seventh round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.
All times are local (Montreal is GMT -4)
Thursday June 7
09:30 – 11:00: F1 drivers’ autograph session
11:00: FIA press conference
Friday June 8
10:00 – 11:30: First free practice
12:00: FIA press conference
14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice
Saturday June 9
8:00 – 8:45: Pit stop practice
11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice
14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying
15:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday June 10
12:40: Formula One drivers’ parade
12:55 – 13:25: Starting grid presentation
13:56: National anthem
14:10 – 16:10: Canadian GP
16:10: FIA post race press conference
Canadian GP Info
No of Laps: 70
Race Distance: 305.27km
Lap Record: 1:13.622 – R Barrichello (2002)
2017 Winner: L Hamilton (Mercedes)