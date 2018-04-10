The Chinese Grand Prix timetable

The Chinese GP, which takes place around the Shanghai International Circuit, marks the third round F1 World Championship.

All times are local (Shanghai GMT +8)

Thursday 12 April

15:00: FIA press conference

16:00: F1 drivers’ autograph session

Friday 13 April

10:00 – 11:30: First free practice

12:00: FIA press conference

14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice

Saturday 14 April

9:30 – 10:15: Team pit stop practice

11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice

14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying

16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday 15 April

12:30: Drivers’ track parade

12:45 – 13:15: Starting grid presentation

13:46: National anthem

14:10 – 16:10: Chinese GP

16:10: FIA post race press conference

Chinese GP Info

No of Laps: 56

Race Distance: 305.066km

Lap Record: 1:32.239 – Michael Schumacher (2004)

2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton 1:37:36.158 (Mercedes)