The Chinese Grand Prix timetable
The Chinese GP, which takes place around the Shanghai International Circuit, marks the third round F1 World Championship.
All times are local (Shanghai GMT +8)
Thursday 12 April
15:00: FIA press conference
16:00: F1 drivers’ autograph session
Friday 13 April
10:00 – 11:30: First free practice
12:00: FIA press conference
14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice
Saturday 14 April
9:30 – 10:15: Team pit stop practice
11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice
14:00 – 15:00: Qualifying
16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday 15 April
12:30: Drivers’ track parade
12:45 – 13:15: Starting grid presentation
13:46: National anthem
14:10 – 16:10: Chinese GP
16:10: FIA post race press conference
Chinese GP Info
No of Laps: 56
Race Distance: 305.066km
Lap Record: 1:32.239 – Michael Schumacher (2004)
2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton 1:37:36.158 (Mercedes)