The French Grand Prix timetable

Formula 1 returns to France this season with round eight of the championship playing out the Paul Ricard Circuit.

France is GMT +2

Thursday 21 June

15:00: FIA driver press conference

Friday 22 June

12:00 – 13:30: First free practice

14:00: FIA press conference

16:00 – 17:30: Second free practice

Saturday 23 June

13:00 – 14:00: Third free practice

16:00 – 17:00: Qualifying

17:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday 24 June

15:00 – 15:15: Starting grid presentation

15:56: National anthem

16:10 – 18:10: France GP

18:10: FIA post race press conference

French GP Info

Circuit length: 5.842km

Number of laps: 53

First F1 GP: 1971