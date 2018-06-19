The French Grand Prix timetable
Formula 1 returns to France this season with round eight of the championship playing out the Paul Ricard Circuit.
France is GMT +2
Thursday 21 June
15:00: FIA driver press conference
Friday 22 June
12:00 – 13:30: First free practice
14:00: FIA press conference
16:00 – 17:30: Second free practice
Saturday 23 June
13:00 – 14:00: Third free practice
16:00 – 17:00: Qualifying
17:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday 24 June
15:00 – 15:15: Starting grid presentation
15:56: National anthem
16:10 – 18:10: France GP
18:10: FIA post race press conference
French GP Info
Circuit length: 5.842km
Number of laps: 53
First F1 GP: 1971