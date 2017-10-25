The Mexican Grand Prix timetable

The Mexican Grand Prix, which takes place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, returns with a championship title awaiting Lewis Hamilton.

All times are local (Mexico City is GMT -6)

Thursday 26 October

11:00 – 12:00: FIA press conference

Friday 27 October

10:00 – 11:30: First free practice

14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice

16:00 – 17:00: FIA press conference

Saturday 28 October

10:00 – 11:00: Third free practice

13:00 – 14:00: Qualifying

14:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday 29 October

13:00 – 15:00: Mexican Grand Prix

15:00: FIA post-race press conference

Mexican GP Info

No of Laps: 71

Race Distance: 305.354

Lap Record: Nico Rosberg – 1:20.521

2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton