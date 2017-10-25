The Mexican Grand Prix timetable
The Mexican Grand Prix, which takes place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, returns with a championship title awaiting Lewis Hamilton.
All times are local (Mexico City is GMT -6)
Thursday 26 October
11:00 – 12:00: FIA press conference
Friday 27 October
10:00 – 11:30: First free practice
14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice
16:00 – 17:00: FIA press conference
Saturday 28 October
10:00 – 11:00: Third free practice
13:00 – 14:00: Qualifying
14:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference
Sunday 29 October
13:00 – 15:00: Mexican Grand Prix
15:00: FIA post-race press conference
Mexican GP Info
No of Laps: 71
Race Distance: 305.354
Lap Record: Nico Rosberg – 1:20.521
2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton