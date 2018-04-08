The provisional Bahrain GP grid
Lewis Hamilton will start the Bahrain Grand Prix from ninth place on the grid after incurring a grid penalty.
The Mercedes driver is the only driver penalised ahead of Sunday’s 57-lap Bahrain GP.
Hamilton qualified in fourth place but drops five positions because of a gearbox change penalty.
Meanwhile Sebastian Vettel is heading an all-Ferrari front row with Kimi Raikkonen P2 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.
Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly starts a career-high P5.
The provisional grid
1 Sebastian Vettel – Ferrari
2 Kimi Raikkonen – Ferrari
3 Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes
4 Daniel Ricciardo – Red Bull
5 Pierre Gasly – Toro Rosso
6 Kevin Magnussen – Haas
7 Nico Hulkenberg – Renault
8 Esteban Ocon – Force India
9 Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
10 Carlos Sainz – Renault
11 Brendon Hartley – Toro Rosso
12 Sergio Perez – Force India
13 Fernando Alonso – McLaren
14 Stoffel Vandoorne – McLaren
15 Max Verstappen – Red Bull
16 Romain Grosjean – Haas
17 Marcus Ericsson – Sauber
18 Sergey Sirotkin – Williams
19 Charles Leclerc – Sauber
20 Lance Stroll – Williams