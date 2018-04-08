The provisional Bahrain GP grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the Bahrain Grand Prix from ninth place on the grid after incurring a grid penalty.

The Mercedes driver is the only driver penalised ahead of Sunday’s 57-lap Bahrain GP.

Hamilton qualified in fourth place but drops five positions because of a gearbox change penalty.

Meanwhile Sebastian Vettel is heading an all-Ferrari front row with Kimi Raikkonen P2 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly starts a career-high P5.

The provisional grid

1 Sebastian Vettel – Ferrari

2 Kimi Raikkonen – Ferrari

3 Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes

4 Daniel Ricciardo – Red Bull

5 Pierre Gasly – Toro Rosso

6 Kevin Magnussen – Haas

7 Nico Hulkenberg – Renault

8 Esteban Ocon – Force India

9 Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

10 Carlos Sainz – Renault

11 Brendon Hartley – Toro Rosso

12 Sergio Perez – Force India

13 Fernando Alonso – McLaren

14 Stoffel Vandoorne – McLaren

15 Max Verstappen – Red Bull

16 Romain Grosjean – Haas

17 Marcus Ericsson – Sauber

18 Sergey Sirotkin – Williams

19 Charles Leclerc – Sauber

20 Lance Stroll – Williams