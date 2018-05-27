The provisional Monaco GP grid

Daniel Ricciardo will start Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix from the very front of the grid while his team-mate Max Verstappen is at the rear.

Ricciardo claimed pole position on Saturday with an impressive 1:10.810, a new lap record for the Monte Carlo street circuit.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will start alongside him in second place.

Meanwhile at the very back of the grid is Max Verstappen.

He did not qualify after crashing in final practice with the damage to his car necessitating a gearbox change.

That comes with a five-place penalty, however, he’s already at the back of the grid so that means nothing.

The only other penalty is for Romain Grosjean, who has a three-place grid drop for causing a collision at the previous race in Spain.

The provisional grid

1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:10.810

2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.229s

3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.422s

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.456s

5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.631s

6 Esteban Ocon Force India 1.251s

7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.300s

8 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.320s

9 Sergio Perez Force India 1.344s

10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1.411s

11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:12.411

12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:12.440

13 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:12.521

14 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:12.714

15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:13.179

16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:13.265

17 Lance Stroll Williams 1:13.323

18 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:12.728 *

19 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13.393

20 Max Verstappen Red Bull no time **

* Grosjean penalised three places for causing a collision in Spain

** Verstappen penalised five places for an unscheduled gearbox change. Did not qualifying so races at the stewards’ discretion.