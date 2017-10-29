The revised Mexican GP grid

Daniel Ricciardo and Brendon Hartley have brought the number of drivers with engine penalties in Mexico up to five.

Penalties for the two drivers were confirmed by the FIA just three hours prior to the start of Sunday’s grand prix.

As such they drop to the back of the grid, joining Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne and Pierre Gasly in making up the final five positions.

The grid

1 Sebastian Vettel

2 Max Verstappen

3 Lewis Hamilton

4 Valtteri Bottas

5 Kimi Raikkonen

6 Esteban Ocon

7 Nico Hulkenberg

8 Carlos Sainz

9 Sergio Perez

10 Felipe Massa

11 Lance Stroll

12 Marcus Ericsson

13 Pascal Wehrlein

14 Kevin Magnussen

15 Romain Grosjean

16 Daniel Ricciardo *

17 Brendon Hartley *

18 Fernando Alonso *

19 Stoffel Vandoorne **

20 Pierre Gasly ***

* 20-place power unit element penalty

** 35-place power unit element penalty

*** 20-place power unit element penalty, didn’t set a time in qualifying